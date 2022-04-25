DEEP PURPLE Guitarist STEVE MORSE Set To Unveil Artwork Built Upon Performance

Deep Purple's legendary guitarist Steve Morse has been underway with Los Angeles art team SceneFour with the creation of fine artwork created from performance. A groundbreaking approach to making visuals on canvas, each piece in this collection showcases a new dimension to the instrument…a visual one.

Join the Interest List today and get exclusive details, as well as an early preview of the collection when you sign up. Each piece is vivid, abstract, and conceptually powerful; a video preview can be seen below.

At the end of March 2022, Deep Purple announced that, due to a family matter, Steve Morse would be taking a temporary hiatus from Deep Purple live shows, but remains a full member of the band.

Steve’s replacement for the upcoming live shows in May, June and July 2022 will be guitarist Simon McBride, who has previously toured with both Ian Gillan and Don Airey amongst others.

Statement from Steve Morse: "Hello, everybody. I've just done a few gigs with the band, after years (!?) of not playing live. It's a bittersweet, wonderful time to get together. However, my dear wife Janine is currently battling cancer. At this point, there are so many possible complications and unknowns, that whatever time we have left in our lives, I simply must be there with her.

I am not leaving the band - I hope that after she gets a clean bill of health, I can re-join the tour. However, I am not seeing any likely situation which would allow me to do overseas touring in the immediate future. I continue to be privileged to be a part of the Purple family tree, and also to get to feel the amazing support of so many loyal fans and the rest of the band.

There's a certified world class guitarist ready to take over for the live shows whom everybody will surely be happy to hear.

I appreciate all your sincere prayers for Janine and thank you all." - Steve Morse

Statement from the rest of the band: "All of our thoughts are with Janine during her fight against cancer and also with Steve while he supports his wife at a very difficult time. We hope that Steve will be able to join us back on the road later this year." - Ian, Roger, Ian and Don

Statement from Simon McBride: "I'm deeply honoured to be asked to stand-in for Steve and play for such an iconic rock band like Deep Purple. They are amazing musicians and amazing people… I'm very excited to get out and play all those iconic songs and rock the stage with such legends. My thoughts are with Steve and Janine and their family. There will be no further comment and we kindly ask to respect the family’s privacy and keep them in your prayers at this time."

(Photo - Bob Mussell)