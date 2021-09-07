DEEP PURPLE Launch Countdown Clock, Possibly Teasing New Album Turning To Crime

Deep Purple and earMUSIC have launched a countdown clock for what may be an announcement of new music from the band.

The site where the clock is located features the text "Turning To Crime", possibly the title of the band's new album. The countdown is set to run out on October 6 at 7AM, PDT / 10 AM, EDT.

Deep Purple's 22nd studio album will be their follow-up to 2020's Whoosh!, also released via earMUSIC. Stay tuned for further details as they become available.

Deep Purple were recently forced to reschedule their UK tour. The band issued the following statement:

"The health and safety of all our fans, crew and fellow band mates is our priority and so we are very sad and disappointed that due to the ongoing difficulties of the COVID virus our UK tour has been postponed and rescheduled to October 2022. All tickets including the VIP experience remain valid and we can’t wait to see you all where we can celebrate and finally bring the house down safely. Thank you for all your loyalty and support."

Tickets are available here. Original tickets remain valid.

New dates (with Special Guests Blue Öyster Cult):

October 2022

20 - O2 - London, England

22 - Hydro - Glasgow, Scotland

23 - FD Arena - Leeds, England

25 - Utilita Arena - Birmingham, England

26 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, England