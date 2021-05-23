DEEP PURPLE - Live At Montreux 2011 To Be Re-Issued As DVD+2CD Package

On July 16th, 2011 Deep Purple performed on the closing night of Switzerland's Montreux Jazz Festival, re-imagining classics from their catalogue backed by a symphony orchestra, the Neue Philharmonie Frankfurt conducted by Stephen Bentley-Klein. It was released on November 7th, 2011 by Eagle Rock Entertainment. In 2015 a vinyl collector's edition of the album was released for Record Store Day.

On July 16th, 2021 Deep Purple Live At Montreux 2011 will be re-issued for the first time as a DVD+2CD via Mercury Studios. The package features DTS Surround Sound, Dolby Digital 5.1 and Dolby Digital Stereo audio and includes a bonus in-depth band interview on the DVD.

Tracklist:

"Deep Purple Overture"

"Highway Star"

"Hard Lovin' Man"

"Maybe I'm A Leo"

"Strange Kind Of Woman"

"Rapture Of The Deep"

"Woman From Tokyo"

"Contact Lost"

"When A Blind Man Cries"

"The Well Dressed Guitar"

"Knocking At Your Back Door"

"Lazy" 8:59

"No One Came"

- Don Airey Keyboard Solo -

"Perfect Strangers"

"Space Truckin'"

"Smoke On The Water"

"Hush" 8:19

"Black Night"

Deep Purple have rescheduled their UK tour, issuing the following statement:

"The health and safety of all our fans, crew and fellow band mates is our priority and so we are very sad and disappointed that due to the ongoing difficulties of the COVID virus our UK tour has been postponed and rescheduled to October 2022. All tickets including the VIP experience remain valid and we can’t wait to see you all where we can celebrate and finally bring the house down safely. Thank you for all your loyalty and support."

Tickets are available here. Original tickets remain valid.

New dates (with Special Guests Blue Öyster Cult):

October 2022

20 - O2 - London, England

22 - Hydro - Glasgow, Scotland

23 - FD Arena - Leeds, England

25 - Utilita Arena - Birmingham, England

26 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, England