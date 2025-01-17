DEEP PURPLE's DON AIREY To Release Pushed To The Edge Solo Album In March; "Tell Me" Visualizer Video Streaming

Don Airey, the master behind the keys for some of rock's most iconic albums, announces his latest studio album, Pushed To The Edge, set to release on March 28 via earMUSIC. The new song "Tell Me" is now available for streaming and as an instant gratification track with all download pre-orders of the album.

As one of the most recorded keyboardists of all time, with over 300 albums featuring his unmistakable sound, Don Airey's skills have been valued by nearly every rock 'n' roll superstar. The list includes legendary artists and bands such as Ozzy Osbourne, Rainbow, Whitesnake, Judas Priest, Gary Moore, Brian May, Jethro Tull, Black Sabbath, and, of course, Deep Purple, the band Don Airey has been a full-time member of for over 20 years. After last year's success, when Deep Purple secured their fourth consecutive number-one album with =1 and a subsequent global tour, Don Airey kicks off 2025 with the same energy in his solo work.

Joining Don Airey on the new album is an all-star lineup featuring Carl Sentance (Nazareth) and Mitchell Emms (The Voice UK) on vocals, Deep Purple guitarist Simon McBride, drummer Jon Finnigan, and bassist Dave Marks. Produced in the finest hard rock tradition, Pushed To The Edge is a raw gem — crafted without tricks or shortcuts, staying true to the pure musicianship of world-class artists.

Formats:

- CD Digipak

- Black 2LP Gatefold

- Digital Download/Streaming

Pre-order the album here. Stream/download "Tell Me" here, and find a visualizer for the track below.

Pushed To The Edge tracklisting:

"Tell Me"

"The Keep On Running"

"Moon Rising"

"Rock The Melody"

"Flame In The Water"

"Out Of Focus"

"Power Of Change"

"Girl From Highland Park"

"Godz Of War"

"Edge If Reality"

"Finnigan's Awake"

"Tell Me" visualizer:

(Photo - Franz Schepers)