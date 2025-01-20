DEEP PURPLE's Greatest Hits Returns On Limited Edition Purple 4LP Heavyweight Vinyl In February

Deep Purple’s Greatest Hits, released in 2009, is a comprehensive compilation showcasing the legendary band’s most iconic tracks.

Spanning their groundbreaking career, the album features classic live versions of hits like “Smoke On The Water,” “Highway Star,” “Child In Time,” and “Black Night,” offering a perfect introduction to Deep Purple’s influential sound. Known as pioneers of hard rock and heavy metal, the band’s virtuosic guitar solos, soaring vocals, and dynamic keyboard riffs shine throughout this collection.

Greatest Hits captures the essence of Deep Purple’s heyday while celebrating their timeless appeal. For longtime fans and newcomers alike, this compilation is an essential addition to any rock music collection, solidifying Deep Purple’s legacy as one of the most influential bands in rock history.

Greatest Hits is available on February 28 as a limited edition of 1,500 individually numbered copies on purple coloured vinyl. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

Side A

"Highway Star" (Live at Schleyer-Halle)

"The Cut Runs Deep"

"Vavoom: Ted The Mechanic"

"Ramshackle Man"

"A Castle Full Of Rascals"

Side B

"Perfect Strangers" (Live at Schleyer-Halle)

"Truth Hurts"

"Solitaire"

"Loosen My Strings"

"Anyone’s Daughter" (Live at the NEC)

Side C

"A Touch Away"

"Black Night" (Live at Schleyer-Halle)

"Nasty Piece Of Work"

"Slow Down Sister"

Side D

"Child In Time" (Live at Schleyer-Halle)

"Anya" (Live at Schleyer-Halle)

Side E

"Love Conquers All"

"Sometimes I Feel Like Screaming"

"Wicked Ways"

"The Purpendicular Waltz"

Side F

"Speed King" (Live at Schleyer-Halle)

"The Battle Rages On"

"King Of Dreams"

"Soon Forgotten"

Side G

"Knockin’ At Your Back Door" (Live at the NEC)

"Fire In The Basement"

"Time To Kill"

"Cascades: I’m Not Your Lover"

"Fortuneteller"

Side H

"Lazy" (Live at Schleyer-Halle)

"Somebody Stole My Guitar"

"Hush" (Live at the NEC)

"Smoke On The Water" (Live at the NEC)