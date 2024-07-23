DEEP PURPLE's IAN GILLAN On Adult Club Adventures - "It Turned Out She Wasn’t Really Charlene From Berlin, She Was Charlie From Belfast"

Deep Purple recently released their new studio album, =1. In a new feature at The Independent, frontman, Ian Gillan, speaks with Mark Beaumont about booze, the sexual wildness of the Sixties, living out Spinal Tap moments, and the new album. An excerpt follows...

Produced by Bob Ezrin, =1 also throws back somewhat to the sounds, themes and sonic intensity of Purple’s imperial Seventies period, when Gillan, bassist Roger Glover, drummer Ian Paice and since departed keyboard and guitar legends Jon Lord and Ritchie Blackmore were considered part of an “unholy trinity” of British hard rock alongside Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath. “No Money To Burn” harkens back to his days of pre-stardom poverty – “Roger and I only had one set of clothes between us when we joined Purple in ’69, so we couldn’t go out at the same time,” he says. “I have been very poor at times. In fact, I was recording the other day and I had to steal dog biscuits to feed myself!”

It’s also, I suggest, a surprisingly lusty record for a band who long since swapped the Jack bottle for the travel kettle. “You mean salacious?” Gillan chuckles. “It’s a bit naughty in places I suppose, but it’s only very mild and at my age [78], really, come on. [But] I’m a night person, I live the nightlife, I’m in rock’n’roll and I mix with exciting people. We don’t live in the conventional world.”

He cites “A Bit On The Side”, the true story of meeting a beautiful young woman in an “adult club” in Germany. “I poured her a glass of champagne and she sat down, we talked. She said her name was Charlene from Berlin, and we had a lot of interesting things [in common] – I had been to some interesting places and so had she. We were winding down and I noticed that she needed a shave. It turned out she wasn’t really Charlene from Berlin. She was Charlie from Belfast.” “I don’t care which way you lean,” Gillan sings, mingling the political with the overtly sexual with a tongue-lapping wail, “I don’t want no left or right/ I want front ’n back/ and a little bit o’ lovin’ on the side.”

Read more at The Independent.

The enigmatic album title, =1, encapsulates Deep Purple’s philosophy of unity amidst complexity, promising an album that resonates deeply with their five decades spanning hard rock legacy.

Tracklisting:

"Show Me"

"A Bit On The Side"

"Sharp Shooter"

"Portable Door"

"Old-Fangled Thing"

"If I Were You"

"Pictures Of You"

"I’m Saying Nothin’"

"Lazy Sod"

"Now You’re Talkin’"

"No Money To Burn"

"I’ll Catch You"

"Bleeding Obvious"

=1 More Time tour dates:

August

14 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

15 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Event Center

17 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

18 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino - Grand Theater

19 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

21 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

22 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

23 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

25 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

27 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

28 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

30 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

31 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

September

1 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

3 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

4 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

6 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

8 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Tickets are available at deeppurple.com.