DEEP PURPLE Singer Pays Tribute To Late Wife BRON GILLAN - "It's Taken Some Weeks Until I Could Find The Words To Dignify Her Publicly"

Deep Purple singer Ian Gillan's wife, Bron Gillan, passed away on November 19 at 67 years of age following a long illness. The pair were married in 1984 and have one daughter, Grace Gillan.

Ian has now publicly paid tribute to his late wife, issuing a statement which reads in part:

"I'm pulling the arrow from my eye whilst trying to follow the light and, getting back on my feet whilst struggling to walk with half of me missing.

My darling wife, Bron, died of heart failure on Saturday 19 November, 2022, in Exeter Hospital. It's taken some weeks until I could find the words to dignify her publicly. Publicly, because our life together, (forty. wonderful, happy years), was mainly private.

But, I don't think she'd mind if I said out loud that 'I love you my sweet B, we are forever entwined. The wrench of bereavement is softened by your continued presence. Thank you for your love and guidance. See you later.'

And, that she was funny, beautiful, intelligent and strongly supportive to me and our daughter Grace, in our work; I was often away for long tours and recording sessions, Bron held the fort and made a wonderful happy place for me and Grace, to come home to."

Read Ian's full statement at Gillan.com.



