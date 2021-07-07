DEEPER GRAVES - Solo Project Of CHROME WAVES’ Jeff Wilson Completes New Album And Confirms US Fall Tour

Deeper Graves – the solo project of Jeff Wilson (Chrome Waves, ex-Nachtmystium, ex-Wolvhammer) – has completed its second LP and is finalizing the as-yet-unnamed record for release this fall. The album is being scheduled to coincide with the outfit’s newly confirmed set of tour dates which have just been announced.

Far removed from the metal output he is known for releasing over the past two decades or more, with Deeper Graves, Wilson creates lush soundscapes and slow-paced rock movements that venture further into the realms of his post-punk, shoegaze, and alternative influences, with elements tracing to foundational acts like Bauhaus and Joy Division.

The debut Deeper Graves album, Open Roads, was recorded at Wilson’s Disorder Recordings label headquarters during last year’s Covid lockdowns and released in July 2020. The record saw Wilson handling all writing, instrumentation, production, and more, with guest contributions from Bruce Lamont (Yakuza, Corrections House, Brain Tentacles), actress/musician Darja Vaarsi (California Widow), and composer/musician Chris Brown (Kakophonix).

While the follow-up to the debut is being finalized, Deeper Graves announces the outfit’s first tour dates. The Open Roads tour will originate in Indianapolis on November 5 and will slither across the country in a winding path, ending in Cleveland on December 18. Additional info on the Deeper Graves set, additional acts on the shows, and more will be issued over the weeks ahead alongside details for the act’s new album.

Deeper Graves Open Roads Tour 2021:

November

5 - Black Circle Brewing - Indianapolis, IN

6 - Sanctuary - Detroit, MI

7 - Subterranean - Chicago, IL

December

3 - Black Forge Coffee - Pittsburgh, PA

4 - Mag Bar - Louisville, KY

6 - Lost Lake - Denver, CO

7 - Aces High Saloon - Salt Lake City, UT

8 - Funhouse - Seattle, WA

9 - Hawthorne Lounge - Portland, OR

10 - Elbo Room - Oakland, CA

11 - TBA - San Diego, CA

12 - Supply And Demand - Long Beach, CA

13 - Club Congress - Tucson - AZ

14 - Rebel Lounge - Phoenix, AZ

16 - Whittier Bar - Tulsa, OK

18 - The Foundry - Cleveland, OH

(Photo - Jeff Wilson)