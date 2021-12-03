DEF CON SOUND SYSTEM - Limited Red Vinyl LP Edition Of Debut Album And Handwritten Lyric Sheets Available

Def Con Sound System frontman / founder Adam Sewell - also knows as the frontman for Monster Voodoo Machine - has checked in with the following update:

"Limited to only 200 copies! First pressing, red vinyl, hand numbered, LP version of the debut Def Con Sound System album Silver Bullets. All copies come with a handwritten lyric sheet, and a Silver Bullets Book will be mailed out to you at a later date. Order here.

Speaking of collectible handwritten lyrics: a full set of handwritten lyrics (9 songs - there are 2 instrumentals on the album) are also available for only $100! Cheaper than NFTs, and depressing lyrics make for great stocking stuffers! Order here."

Since 1996, Toronto-based, Juno Award-winning musician Adam Sewell has used Def Con Sound System as a catch-all band name for miscellaneous musical projects; including soundtracks, one-off live performances, and even a short lived full-on touring band. Sewell began writing the first Def Con Sound System full-length album in 2008. In 2011, the first single from the not-yet-finished album, "Pistol Whipped", was released. The song featured a Clash-meets-1960s spy soundtrack-sounding vibe which would hint at the direction Sewell and Def Con Sound System were headed musically. Sewell would then find himself sidetracked for a number of years, co-writing and producing the critically-acclaimed retro-soul, debut solo album by former Love Inc vocalist Simone Denny titled The Stereo Dynamite Sessions Vol. 1.

Fast forward to the year 2019 and Sewell has finally completed that full-length album which has become Silver Bullets. Co-produced by Sewell, and Jon Drew (Arkells, Tokyo Police Club, Fucked Up), the album was conceived, and written as a fictional movie soundtrack compilation album which combines radically different sounding songs and soundscapes to take the listener into the fictionally cinematic world of the non-existent film ‘Silver Bullets’, and out of the comfort zone of a traditional rock album format.

Silver Bullets tracklisting:

"Theme From Silver Bullets"

"Pistol Whipped"

"A Moving Target"

"My Crooked, Crooked Teeth"

"Fool’s Gold"

"When I Close My Eyes, All I See Is Fireworks"

"Escape Through The Casino"

"The Killing Floor"

"My Love Is The Dagger"

"Don’t You Come Around My Grave"

"End Credits"

“Theme From Silver Bullets" video:

"My Love Is The Dagger"