DEF CON SOUND SYSTEM / MONSTER VOODOO MACHINE Frontman ADAM SEWELL Announces Howl Like A Wounded Animal: Music Stories Vol. 1 Book Launch For Toronto
April 26, 2023, 13 minutes ago
Def Con Sound System / Monster Voodoo Machine frontman Adam Sewell has checked in with the following update:
"Aaaand... it just got real!
Howl Like a Wounded Animal: Music Stories Vol. 1 Book Launch
Wednesday May 17 - 9 PM - All Ages!
At: Town Barber - 1114 Dundas St. W. (at Ossington Ave.)
Thought that this might be a fun way to get 5 or 10 friends together in Toronto for an hour of laughs, refreshments, and a few self deprecating tales from my clumsy life in and around the music world.
Please feel free to come out and join us! Adding a few special guests to the event, plus throwing myself into the hot seat for a Q+A about the book. Thank you(!) to Chris and the entire Town Barber team for hosting this crazy event!"
Sewell previously issued the following message:
I have had a number of people reach out to me asking about how to order my book Howl Like A Wounded Animal: Music Stories Vol. 1. Seeing as I have no idea if there will ever be a second printing, I've opened up a new pre-order link to the general public.
I honestly can't thank you all enough for your encouragement, support, and patience throughout the creation of this book over the past year. The early reviews have been fantastic, and I hope that it lives up to your expectations.
The book contains:
3 intros
27 chapters - covering a handful of my "adventures" in the music world.
And 1 tearjerker of an epilogue.
It’s not an autobiography. And it’s not another pointless 'check out how many drugs and fucked up things we did' behind-the-music approved glossy confessional. And it’s also not some tell-all industry-heavy name-dropping expose. This book is (hopefully) something else. Twenty-seven unique stories from the first five decades of my life wandering aimlessly in the world of music.
Thank you all for your support!"
Pre-order Howl Like A Wounded Animal: Music Stories Vol. 1. here.