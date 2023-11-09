DEF CON SOUND SYSTEM / MONSTER VOODOO MACHINE Frontman ADAM SEWELL Shares First Howl Like A Wounded Animal: Music Stories Vol. 1 Q&A Video
November 9, 2023, 32 minutes ago
Def Con Sound System / Monster Voodoo Machine frontman Adam Sewell shared a new video along with the following message:
"Welcome to the first episode of the Howl Like A Wounded Animal: Music Stories Vol. 1 book Q+A sessions. Today’s question comes from @harmonysreelegunnz: 'Do you listen to your band Monster Voodoo Machine on a regular basis?'"
Sewell previously issued the following message:
"I honestly can't thank you all enough for your encouragement, support, and patience throughout the creation of this book over the past year. The early reviews have been fantastic, and I hope that it lives up to your expectations.
The book contains:
3 intros
27 chapters - covering a handful of my 'adventures' in the music world.
And 1 tearjerker of an epilogue.
It’s not an autobiography. And it’s not another pointless 'check out how many drugs and fucked up things we did' behind-the-music approved glossy confessional. And it’s also not some tell-all industry-heavy name-dropping expose. This book is (hopefully) something else. Twenty-seven unique stories from the first five decades of my life wandering aimlessly in the world of music.
Thank you all for your support!"
Order Howl Like A Wounded Animal: Music Stories Vol. 1. here.