DEF CON SOUND SYSTEM / MONSTER VOODOO MACHINE Frontman ADAM SEWELL Shares First Howl Like A Wounded Animal: Music Stories Vol. 1 Q&A Video

Def Con Sound System / Monster Voodoo Machine frontman Adam Sewell shared a new video along with the following message:

"Welcome to the first episode of the Howl Like A Wounded Animal: Music Stories Vol. 1 book Q+A sessions. Today’s question comes from @harmonysreelegunnz: 'Do you listen to your band Monster Voodoo Machine on a regular basis?'"

Sewell previously issued the following message:

"I honestly can't thank you all enough for your encouragement, support, and patience throughout the creation of this book over the past year. The early reviews have been fantastic, and I hope that it lives up to your expectations.

The book contains:

3 intros

27 chapters - covering a handful of my 'adventures' in the music world.

And 1 tearjerker of an epilogue.

It’s not an autobiography. And it’s not another pointless 'check out how many drugs and fucked up things we did' behind-the-music approved glossy confessional. And it’s also not some tell-all industry-heavy name-dropping expose. This book is (hopefully) something else. Twenty-seven unique stories from the first five decades of my life wandering aimlessly in the world of music.

Thank you all for your support!"

Order Howl Like A Wounded Animal: Music Stories Vol. 1. here.