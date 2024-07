DEF LEPPARD And JOURNEY Embark Upon 2024 Stadium Tour; Setlists And Video

This past Saturday, July 6th, Def Leppard and Journey kicked off their co-headlining North American tour at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, MO, with support from Cheap Trick. All three set lists, as well as video from the concert can be found below.

Def Leppard - July 6, 2024 - Busch Stadium St. Louis Set List:

"Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)"

"Rocket"

"Foolin'"

"Armageddon It"

"Animal"

"Love Bites"

"Just Like '73"

"Comin' Under Fire"

"Too Late For Love"

"Die Hard The Hunter"

"Two Steps Behind"

"This Guitar"

"Bringin' On The Heartbreak"

"Switch 625"

"Rock Of Ages"

"Photograph"

"Hysteria"

"Pour Some Sugar On Me"

"Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)":

"Foolin'":

"Just Like '73":

"Comin' Under Fire":

Journey - July 6, 2024 - Busch Stadium St. Louis Set List:

"Faith In The Heartland"

"Only The Young"

"Stone In Love"

"Keep On Runnin'"

"Faithfully"

"Escape"

"Lovin', Touchin', Squeezin'"

Piano Solo (Jonathan Cain)

"Open Arms"

"Chain Reaction"

Guitar Solo (Neal Schon)

"Wheel In The Sky"

"Lights"

"Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)"

"Be Good To Yourself"

"Any Way You Want It"

"Don't Stop Believin'"

"Stone In Love":

Cheap Trick - July 6, 2024 - Busch Stadium St. Louis Set List:

"Hello There"

"Dream Police"

"If You Want My Love"

"She's Tight"

"Ain't That A Shame"

"Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll"

"Downed"

Bass solo

"I Know What I Want"

"The Flame"

"I Want You To Want Me"

"Surrender"

"Clock Strikes Ten"

"Goodnight"

"Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll":

"Goodnight":

Tickets for all remaining dates on The Summer Stadium Tour 2024 are on sale here.

July

6 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium ^

10 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium ^

13 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park *

15 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field *

18 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park *

20 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium *

23 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park *

25 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium *

27 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park *

30 - Cleveland, OH - Progressive Field ^

August

2 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre ^

5 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park *

7 - Flushing, NY - Citi Field *

12 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field *

14 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park *

16 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome *

19 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field *

23 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field *

25 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium *

28 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park *

30 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park *

September

4 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park ^

8 - Denver, CO - Coors Field ^

* with Steve Miller Band

^ with Cheap Trick