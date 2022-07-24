DEF LEPPARD And MÖTLEY CRÜE's Stadium Tour Hits #1 On Live75 Chart In Second Week

According to Pollstar.com, after debuting at #2 one week ago, Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe jump one position to head up the slate of touring artists on LIVE75 based on ticket sales from The Stadium Tour.

With concerts at 11 venues in US cities, the co-headliners, along with Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, moved 96% of the available tickets to average 36,934 sold seats per show in their rise to #1. The bands also earn "Heavy Hitter” status with a $4.94 million gross average, the highest of the week among the 75 ranked tours.

Read the complete report here.

Remaining dates on The Stadium Tour are as follows:

August

5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

6 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

8 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON

10 - The Stadium Tour - Orchard Park, NY

12 - PNC Park - Pittsburgh, PA

14 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

16 - Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

19 - Minute Made Park - Houston, TX

21 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX

22 - Globe Life Park in Arlington - Arlington, TX

25 - State Farm Stadium - Phoenix, AZ

27 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

28 - Petco Park - San Diego, CA

31 - T-Mobile Park - Seattle, WA

September

2 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC

4 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

7 - Oracle Park - San Francisco, CA

9 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV

Def Leppard recently released this recap video from the Atlanta kikck-off show on June 16th: