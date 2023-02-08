DEF LEPPARD And MÖTLEY CRÜE’s The Stadium Tour Among Nominees For 34th Annual Pollstar Awards; EAGLES To Receive "Pollstar Milestone Award"

Pollstar, the leading trade publication for the live entertainment industry, announced today that, in recognition of more than 50 years as a band, Eagles will receive the Pollstar Milestone Award at the 34th Annual Pollstar Awards. Presented by Live Nation on February 22, the Pollstar Awards is the only peer-voted live entertainment industry awards and the most relevant and coveted recognition for achievement in the touring and live events industry.

Hosted by comedian, actress, and author Anjelah Reyes-Johnson, and set in the middle of the Pollstar Live! conference, the Pollstar Awards honor and recognize the most successful artists, executives, venues, events, and companies in the thriving global live entertainment business.

Nominees for the 34th Annual Pollstar Awards Major Tour Of The Year include Bad Bunny’s World’s Hottest Tour, Coldplay’s “Music Of The Spheres World Tour,” Def Leppard/Mötley Crüe’s “The Stadium Tour,” Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour,” Harry Styles’ “Love On Tour” and Morgan Wallen’s “The Dangerous Tour.” Additional touring categories include Rock Tour Of The Year, Hip-Hop Tour Of The Year, R&B Tour Of The Year, Pop Tour Of The Year, Country Tour Of The Year, Latin Tour Of The Year, and Comedy Tour Of The Year with additional nominees including Billie Eilish, Daddy Yankee, Lizzo, Sebastian Maniscalco, Rage Against The Machine, Chris Rock, The Rolling Stones, Post Malone, Ed Sheeran, and Chris Stapleton, just to name a few. Other tour/event/artist categories include Support/Special Guest Act Of The Year, Residency Of The Year, Family, Event or Non-Music Tour Of The Year, New Headliner Of The Year,” and more.

Venue and festival awards include Music Festival Of The Year (for both more than and less than 30K attendance), International Music Festival Of The Year, Nightclub Of The Year, Theatre Of The Year, Arena Of The Year, Red Rocks Award for Outdoor Concert Venue Of The Year, New Concert Venue Of The Year, and International Venue Of The Year.

The awards also honor venue executives; talent buyers; promoters; agents and agencies; talent managers; tour managers; venue managers; sound, transport, and catering companies; and more. Pollstar also celebrates the larger-than-life personalities and unique nature of the business via such irreverent categories as “The Irving Azoff Award: Best Person to Score a Dinner With,” “Best Hang,” “Life of the Party,” and more.

"For more than 30 years the most coveted and relevant recognition of achievement in the global live entertainment business, the Pollstar Awards stands alone as the only awards focused entirely on excellence in the realm of live performance, as determined by those who make their living in the business," said Ray Waddell, president of OVG Media & Conferences, which produces Pollstar Live!, Production Live!, and the Pollstar Awards. "Pollstar congratulates the skill, work ethic and commitment to excellence of all the artists, events, venues, companies and touring professionals who continue to make the magic happen every night."

Nominations for those actively involved with live performance were submitted by the Pollstar Awards nominating committee made up of agents, promoters, managers, producers, production professionals, venue representatives, Pollstar Boxoffice reporters, and other touring professionals.

Pollstar Live!, the world’s largest gathering of concert industry professionals, is set for February 21-23, 2023 in Los Angeles. The Pollstar Live! conference offers three days of compelling discussions led by visionaries in the live entertainment business, beginning with Production Live!, a full day dedicated to production and transportation in live events.

Registration for Pollstar Live! 2023 is open now at https://pollstar.live/.

(Eagles photo - Ebru Yildiz; Mötley Crüe photo - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)