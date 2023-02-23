DEF LEPPARD And MÖTLEY CRÜE’s The Stadium Tour Named "Rock Tour Of The Year" At 34th Annual Pollstar Awards; EAGLES Receive "Pollstar Milestone Award"

Last night at the Beverly Hilton’s International Ballroom, comedian, actress, and author Anjelah Reyes-Johnson hosted the 34th Annual Pollstar Awards. Presented by Live Nation, the Pollstar Awards is the only peer-voted live entertainment industry awards and the most relevant and coveted recognition for achievement in the touring and live events industry.

Rock N' Roll Hall of Famers, Eagles, received the Pollstar Milestone Award in recognition of more than 50 years as a band. Don Henley accepted the award on behalf of the group.

“I just want to say how grateful I am for the fact that we’ve been able to do this for over 50 years now,” Henley commented. “I wear my work boots tonight; these are Red Wing work boots... I wear them in honor of my father who was a farmer and worked in an auto parts shop. He gave me the work ethic that I have, and I share that work ethic with all the guys in the band – with Timothy, Joe, Vince, and Deacon, and all the rest of the guys, and I accept this award on their behalf this evening.”

Additional awards honored venues and venue executives, talent buyers, promoters, agents and agencies, talent managers, tour managers, and more. John Silva, of Silva Artist Management, was awarded Personal Manager of the Year by his longtime client Dave Grohl.

Grohl came to the stage calling Pollstar "the one f**king awards ceremony that’s actually fun." He explained that “I’m here to honor a person that I’ve known for 33 years, the only manager I’ve ever had, Mr. John Silva... Over the years, we’ve had some incredible triumphs, and some devastating crises, but the one thing that has kept us together over the years has been love.”

"The winners and nominees at the 2023 Pollstar Awards, as well as the record turnout for Pollstar Live!, are a testament to the power and resilience of live entertainment, and the artists, executives, venues and events that make the magic happen," said Ray Waddell, President of Media & Conferences for Oak View Group, Pollstar’s parent company. "Pollstar congratulates all who are part of the greatest business in the world, as well as the fans that continue to support the shows. The best is yet to come!"

Among the 34th Annual Pollstar Awards Winners:

Rock Tour Of The Year: Def Leppard/Mötley Crüe, The Stadium Tour

Support/Special Guest Act Of The Year: Joan Jett & the Blackhearts / Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard

Road Warrior of the Year: Dale “Opie” Skjerseth / The Rolling Stones, Guns ‘N Roses

Live Music is Better Award: Foo Fighters, Taylor Hawkins Tribute at the Kia Forum

The Pollstar Awards capped the first of two days of Pollstar Live! 2023, the largest gathering of live entertainment professionals in the world. Find the full list of winners here.