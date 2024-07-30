DEF LEPPARD Announce Pyromania Cover Song Contest; Enter To Win Loads Of Gear From Sweetwater Music

Join Sweetwater in celebrating the 40th anniversary of Def Leppard’s Pyromania with an exciting opportunity to show off your best cover for a chance to win loads of sweet Def Leppard gear.

Fans are invited to showcase their musical talents and love for the band by submitting cover versions of songs from the album Pyromania for a chance to win thousands of dollars’ worth of gear, including guitars personally spec’d by Def Leppard’s own Vivian Campbell and Phil Collen.

Have you or your band got a killer version of “Foolin’”? Maybe you’ve got an amazing rendition of “Rock Of Ages” the world simply needs to hear? Sweetwater invites you to grab your camera and capture your best take for a chance to win big! Whoever submits the most compelling cover, as chosen by members of the band and Sweetwater, wins.

Aren’t feeling up to a cover-song challenge? You can also enter to win one of several signed Def Leppard Pyromania 40th anniversary reissue vinyl LPs! Enter your Pyromania cover song here for a chance to win!

Def Leppard have shared the video below, along with the following message:

"In episode 2 of Behind The Summer Stadium Tour the show gets turned upside down in Chicago as a massive storm hits the town, the guys celebrate 46 years since their first gig and rock Detroit to the ground."

Def Leppard and Journey's co-headlining North American tour continues today (July 30th) in Cleveland, OH . Tickets for all remaining dates on The Summer Stadium Tour 2024 are on sale here. Dates are listed below.

July

30 - Cleveland, OH - Progressive Field ^

August

2 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre ^

5 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park *

7 - Flushing, NY - Citi Field *

12 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field *

14 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park *

16 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome *

19 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field *

23 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field *

25 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium *

28 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park *

30 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park *

September

4 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park ^

8 - Denver, CO - Coors Field ^

* with Steve Miller Band

^ with Cheap Trick