DEF LEPPARD Are Still Rollin', Rock 'N' Rollin'; Sign Up To Get In On The Action (Video)
January 19, 2024, an hour ago
Def Leppard have released a new teaser video, along with an invitation for fans to "sign up to get in on the action." Sign up here, and watch the video below:
Def Leppard and Journey are teaming up for the Summer Stadium Tour 2024 with Steve Miller Band, Heart, and Cheap Trick. The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame icons are once again coming together for a night of hits.
General tickets for all dates are on sale here.
Tour dates:
July
6 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium ^
10 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium ^
13 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park *
15 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field *
18 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park *
20 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium *
23 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park *
25 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium *
27 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park *
30 - Cleveland, OH - Progressive Field +
August
2 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre +
5 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park +
7 - Flushing, NY - Citi Field *
12 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field *
14 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park *
16 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome *
19 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field *
23 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field *
25 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium *
28 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park *
30 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park *
September
4 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park ^
8 - Denver, CO - Coors Field ^
* with Steve Miller Band
^ with Cheap Trick
+ with Heart