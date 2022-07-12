DEF LEPPARD Awarded Pandora’s ‘Billionaire Plaque’

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame-inducted icons and rock music legends, Def Leppard, have surpassed yet another benchmark. The band was awarded Pandora’s Billionaire plaque tallying over 2.5 billion total plays and counting on the platform to date.

The band is currently featured on Pandora’s ‘Hard Rock Billionaires’ station, which is composed of all the billion-streaming hard rock artists in Pandora history. Executives from Pandora and SiriusXM surprised the group backstage at their recent exclusive club show at The Whiskey in Los Angeles, where they presented the band with the incredible honor.

The UK quintet unleashed their chart-dominating twelfth studio album, Diamond Star Halos (UMe), to global praise. The album notably bowed at #1 on Billboard’s Hard Rock Chart. The album also scored a Top 10 debut on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, marking the band’s eighth Top 10 album of their career.

This summer, Def Leppard are co-headlining the massive 36-city The Stadium Tour with Mötley Crüe joined by special guests Poison and Joan Jett. It’s rolling across North America now.