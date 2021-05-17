DEF LEPPARD Drummer RICK ALLEN Discusses New Artwork Collection, The Stadium Tour, BON SCOTT, EDDIE VAN HALEN, NEIL PEART

Sonic Perspectives contributor Robert Cavuoto interviewed Def Leppard drummer, Rick Allen, about how he used his downtime from touring to create his new art collection, the work and passion that goes into making each piece, and some of the stories behind his pieces in the Legend Series.

During the chat, Rick also talks about his hope for the world in getting back to normal with the vaccine, The Stadium Tour, and shares stories of meeting late rock legends Eddie Van Halen, Neil Peart, and Bon Scott.

Read the interview at Sonic Perspectives

Rick Allen will be making very special appearances at three Wentworth Galleries in South Florida to celebrate his newest creations. Allen will appear on Thursday, May 20 at Wentworth Gallery Las Olas; Friday, May 21 at Wentworth Gallery at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and also on Saturday May 22 at the Wentworth Gallery in Boca Raton Town Center Mall. These events are open to the public and follow the latest CDC recommendations.

This new and extraordinary collection houses originals, limited editions, the painted drum series, mixed media originals, plus the “Legends Series,” featuring new portraits of Eddie Van Halen, Kurt Cobain and Johnny Cash. A portion of each sale will benefit his Project Resiliency where for over the last 12 years Rick and his wife Lauren Monroe have worked passionately with veterans from Vietnam, Desert Storm, Iraq and Afghanistan. Allen and Wentworth Galleries will donate a portion of each and every acquisition to benefit the Foundation.

“I am honored to host Rick and his art at my galleries. His art not only represents his own story of perseverance, resiliency and the human spirit but is also a beacon of hope for others especially during these difficult times.” - Christian O’Mahony, Principal Wentworth Gallery

“Music, Art and Photography have been passions of mine since I was a boy. My life has been a journey of transformation and my art is a reflection of the many facets of dreams and perceptions that have shaped me. Each piece has a story and a connection to my life from my roots in England, my life changing car accident, journey to America, travels around the globe and to my deep connection to Wounded Warriors and their struggle to heal. The collection intends to express messages of hope, transcendence and the human condition." - Rick Allen

In Gallery Appearances By Rick Allen (artist will be in attendance at all three showings):



Thursday, May 20 - 7-9 PM

Wentworth Gallery at Las Olas

Address: 819 East Las Olas Blvd.

Friday, May 21 - 7-10 PM

Wentworth Gallery at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Address: 5804 Seminole Way #103

Saturday, May 22 - 6-9 PM

Wentworth Gallery at the Boca Raton Town Center Mall

Address: 6000 Glades Road #1089

- All Artwork on Exhibition is available for acquisition

- Masks are required in all Wentworth Galleries

- Wentworth Gallery Will Be Following Latest Covid-19 Safety Procedures

Rick Allen became the drummer for Def Leppard at age 15. As one of the world's best-selling music artists, Def Leppard have sold more than 100 million records worldwide, two albums with RIAA diamond certification (10 million albums sold) and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

At the height of worldwide fame in 1984, he had a car accident that changed his life. Rick lost an arm, but turned personal tragedy into spiritual transformation and continued his musical career. While he was already a hero to millions of young people, he soon added millions of new admirers. Since then Rick has been reaching out and giving support to others all over the globe by sharing his personal experiences and his love of drumming. Over the past 13 years Rick has reached out to teenage cancer patients, children with special needs, at risk youth in crisis, families of domestic violence and veterans who have served in Vietnam, Desert Storm, Iraq and Afghanistan. He was awarded the Humanitarian Award by Maria Shriver’s Best Buddies of CA in 2002 and in 2012, was also awarded the prestigious Wounded Warrior Project’s Carry It Forward Award. Rick continues his work helping wounded warriors through Project Resiliency’s Warrior Resiliency Program sponsored by his charity foundation the Raven Drum Foundation.

An integral part of Rick's creative life went public in 2012. After years of personal photographic work, Allen ventured into the fine art world with a blockbuster debut collection of abstract artwork built from rhythm. Allen has become a pioneer in the new medium, utilizing drumsticks and rhythm to dictate abstract visuals on canvas.

That debut collection, in 2012 featured 300 pieces, quickly sold-out in its initial offering to the public and boasted a sold out exhibition. A second collection, released in 2013, and titled “Rock-On-Canvas” met with a similar exceptional reception and helped to forge a relationship with America's leading fine art retailer Wentworth Galleries. The Artist is pleased to present this new Collection: “Wings of Hope 2021” in May 2021.

(Photo - Rick Allen)