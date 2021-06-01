DEF LEPPARD Drummer RICK ALLEN On Creating EDDIE VAN HALEN Portrait - "I Just Wanted To Capture That Smile"

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen made three very special appearances at three Wentworth Galleries in South Florida in May to celebrate his newest creations. He spoke with CBS12 about his artwork, commenting on his portrait of Eddie Van Halen, which can be viewed below.

Allen: "I really looked up to him. I think between him and Jimi Hendrix, they inspired other musicians. It's just a massive loss. I was fortunate to meet him back in '91. Very unassuming. You would never think he did what he did on stage, but I just wanted to capture that smile. He just seemed to be in his element. It's really paying homage to him, and I really felt for his family as well."

“Music, Art and Photography have been passions of mine since I was a boy. My life has been a journey of transformation and my art is a reflection of the many facets of dreams and perceptions that have shaped me. Each piece has a story and a connection to my life from my roots in England, my life changing car accident, journey to America, travels around the globe and to my deep connection to Wounded Warriors and their struggle to heal. The collection intends to express messages of hope, transcendence and the human condition." - Rick Allen

Rick Allen became the drummer for Def Leppard at age 15. As one of the world's best-selling music artists, Def Leppard have sold more than 100 million records worldwide, two albums with RIAA diamond certification (10 million albums sold) and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

At the height of worldwide fame in 1984, he had a car accident that changed his life. Rick lost an arm, but turned personal tragedy into spiritual transformation and continued his musical career. While he was already a hero to millions of young people, he soon added millions of new admirers. Since then Rick has been reaching out and giving support to others all over the globe by sharing his personal experiences and his love of drumming. Over the past 13 years Rick has reached out to teenage cancer patients, children with special needs, at risk youth in crisis, families of domestic violence and veterans who have served in Vietnam, Desert Storm, Iraq and Afghanistan. He was awarded the Humanitarian Award by Maria Shriver’s Best Buddies of CA in 2002 and in 2012, was also awarded the prestigious Wounded Warrior Project’s Carry It Forward Award. Rick continues his work helping wounded warriors through Project Resiliency’s Warrior Resiliency Program sponsored by his charity foundation the Raven Drum Foundation.

An integral part of Rick's creative life went public in 2012. After years of personal photographic work, Allen ventured into the fine art world with a blockbuster debut collection of abstract artwork built from rhythm. Allen has become a pioneer in the new medium, utilizing drumsticks and rhythm to dictate abstract visuals on canvas.

That debut collection, in 2012 featured 300 pieces, quickly sold-out in its initial offering to the public and boasted a sold out exhibition. A second collection, released in 2013, and titled “Rock-On-Canvas” met with a similar exceptional reception and helped to forge a relationship with America's leading fine art retailer Wentworth Galleries. The Artist is pleased to present this new Collection: “Wings of Hope 2021” in May 2021.

(Photo - Rick Allen)