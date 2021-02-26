DEF LEPPARD Drummer RICK ALLEN Working On A New Painting Of EDDIE VAN HALEN; Teaser Posted

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen, who has made a career for hinself on the side as an artist, revealed via Instagram that he is working on a painiting of guitar legend Eddie Van Halen. Check out Allen's post below.

Back in March 2020, Allen guested on BIG 100 in-studio to talk about his art career and what to expect at his exhibits. He also talked about his new Legends series and Def Leppard's Rock Hall of Fame induction at the time

Rick: "The last painting I did (for Legends) was Neil Peart. I was really devastated when he went. I didn't know him well, but he was always such a gentleman. I just really looked up to him, and he's inspired so many players on the drums. So that was the last piece that I did."