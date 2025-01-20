DEF LEPPARD Guitar Tech JOHN ZOCCO Fills In For VIVIAN CAMPBELL At Mexico Show; Fan-Filmed Video

On January 18th, Def Leppard performed their first show of 2025 without guitarist Vivian Campbell at Feria Estatal De León in León, Mexico. Phil Collen's guitar tech, John Zocco, performed in his place. According to a mid-show explanation from frontman Joe Elliott, Campbell was absent because "he's just recovering from some treatment for his cancer."

Zocco previously filled in for Campbell on October 14, 2024 for the Daimler Truck Customer Appreciation Event.

Fan-filmed video from the Mecxico show can be viewed below. The setlist was as follows:

"Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)"

"Rocket"

"Let's Get Rocked"

"Foolin'"

"Armageddon It"

"Animal"

"Love Bites"

"Just Like '73"

"Let It Go"

"Die Hard The Hunter"

"Two Steps Behind"

"This Guitar"

"Bringin' On The Heartbreak"

"Switch 625"

"Rock Of Ages"

"Photograph"

Encore;

"Hysteria"

"Pour Some Sugar On Me"

Encore 2:

"Wasted"