DEF LEPPARD Guitarist PHIL COLLEN Performs With CHAKA KHAN At Black Girls Rock! Streaming Fundraising Gala; Video Available

The Black Girls Rock!15-Year Anniversary Fundraising Gala was available for streaming on the newly launched BGR!TV Network on June 18. The virtual gala, powered by Microsoft, was an illustrious celebration of Black Girl Magic featuring phenomenal musical performances by the iconic Queen of Funk Chaka Khan, and Grammy nominated virtuosos Alice Smith and Mamouna Youssef aka MuMu Fresh; DC’s all-female Go-Go Band Bela Dona, celebrity DJ Aktive, acclaimed actor Wood Harris, and an exclusive collaboration with Chaka Khan and Def Leppard lead guitarist Phil Collen.

Check out performance footage of Chaka Khan and Phil Collen below.

Collen, Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash, and Stone Temple Pilots bassist Robert DeLeo, along with Delta Deep drummer Forrest Robinson, recently covered the Jimi Hendrix song, "Fire", for the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association's (GLAZA) annual fundraiser, Beastly Ball, held Saturday, June 5.

Footage of the performance can be seen below: