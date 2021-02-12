DEF LEPPARD Guitarist PHIL COLLEN Talks Hysteria, Songwriting, And More; Video

Sweetwater’s Nick Bowcott is joined by Phil Collen of Def Leppard for this special interview. Watch below.

Get Collen’s insights on songwriting and arranging, the art of layering guitars and vocals, working with Mutt Lange, using heavy-gauge strings and metal pickups, Jackson guitars, his pre–Def Leppard years, and of course, their multi-million-selling Hysteria album.

Def Leppard recently opened up The Def Leppard Vault at LeppardVault.com. The “First Ever Digital Rock & Roll Museum” saw a flurry of activity upon announcement. Earlier this week, the rock legends uploaded something new to The Vault – a track-by-track of their iconic album, Pyromania. Released on January 20, 1983, it’s the first record to feature Phil Collen on guitar and second produced by Mutt Lange. Join Joe Elliott, Rick Allen, Vivian Campbell, Rick Savage, and Collen as they take fans on a deep dive into each of the album’s songs.

The Def Leppard Vault is a living and breathing digital museum with a treasure trove of history, including exclusive never-before-seen photos, products, video, audio commentary, interviews, and more. They will continue to personally curate and regularly update this online destination as a hub for their past, present, and future. It will grow with their career as they consistently add new artifacts and content throughout the next weeks, months, and years.

Stay tuned for more from Def Leppard soon.