DEF LEPPARD Guitarist VIVIAN CAMPBELL Discusses Being Fired From DIO - "It Was An Awkward Relationship, Musically And Personally... I Did Not Want To Leave The Band"; Video

"For over four decades, Vivian Campbell has been a true force of nature when it comes to the electric guitar. From his early days with Dio to his present with Def Leppard and Last In Line, Campbell has continued to harness that teenage enthusiasm and even angst that keeps his playing sound as fresh and exciting as it did the first time you heard him... if not even more so!

With Last In Line back with Jericho and Def Leppard's new album, Drastic Symphonies, out now (via Universal Music), featuring the band's greatest produced tracks dramatically reimagined alongside The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Jonathan Graham catches up with Vivian to discuss the new releases and so much more."