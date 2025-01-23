DEF LEPPARD Guitarist VIVIAN CAMPBELL - "I Recently Had A Bone Marrow Transplant"

Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell has just issued the following update:

"Thank you for all the recent messages and support. As you all may know, I was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma several years ago. I recently had a bone marrow transplant as part of my treatment plan, and it’s safe to say that thus far it’s been a very successful transplant! I just have to keep my head down and my spirits up for the next 100 days of primary recovery."

- A very happy Viv!

On January 18th, Def Leppard performed their first show of 2025 without guitarist Vivian Campbell at Feria Estatal De León in León, Mexico. Phil Collen's guitar tech, John Zocco, performed in his place. According to a mid-show explanation from frontman Joe Elliott, Campbell was absent because "he's just recovering from some treatment for his cancer."

Zocco previously filled in for Campbell on October 14, 2024 for the Daimler Truck Customer Appreciation Event.

Fan-filmed video from the Mexico show can be viewed below. The setlist was as follows:

"Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)"

"Rocket"

"Let's Get Rocked"

"Foolin'"

"Armageddon It"

"Animal"

"Love Bites"

"Just Like '73"

"Let It Go"

"Die Hard The Hunter"

"Two Steps Behind"

"This Guitar"

"Bringin' On The Heartbreak"

"Switch 625"

"Rock Of Ages"

"Photograph"

Encore;

"Hysteria"

"Pour Some Sugar On Me"

Encore 2:

"Wasted"

Def Leppard's next show is May 15th in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Their complete tour schedule can be found here.