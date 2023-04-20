DEF LEPPARD Honour Late Guitarist STEVE CLARK's Birthday With New Artifacts In "The Vault"

Late Def Leppard guitarist, Steve Clark, would have turned 63 on April 23. He died of alcohol poisoning on January 8, 1991 at the age of 30.

Def Leppard have issued the following: "To honor Steve Clark's birthday (April 23), striking photos and personal objects are newly on display in The Vault, many never before seen by the public.

Steve's legacy as a guitarist and songwriter is still profoundly felt. He lives on in the music of Def Leppard, the work of guitarists he continues to influence, and the hearts of fans around the world.

"Steve Clark's Trunk" is packed with exclusive photos, objects that belonged to Steve, and stories about his life. Visit The Vault now to celebrate Steve's birthday and take an intimate look at this rock legend."

Browse the collection here.