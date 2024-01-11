DEF LEPPARD / LAST IN LINE Guitarist VIVIAN CAMPBELL On His Time With THIN LIZZY - "I Spent More Money On Equipment For That Tour Than They Paid Me"; Video
January 11, 2024, an hour ago
Hailing from Lisburn in Northern Ireland, guitar hero Vivian Campbell rose to prominence after joining Dio at just 20 years old, debuting his distinctive chops on the band’s 1983 full-length album, Holy Diver, including the now-iconic solo of the album’s titular track. After a late 1980s stint with Whitesnake, Campbell would cement his legacy by joining Def Leppard in 1982.
Sweetwater’s Nick Bowcott caught up with Campbell to chat about his amazing “side project,” Last In Line, as well as his early influences, playing with physical intensity, his soloing approach, the importance of Thin Lizzy, and much, much more. Check it out below:
Last In Line - also featuring frontman Andrew Freeman, bassist Phil Soussan (ex-Ozzy Osbourne), and drummer Vinny Appice (ex-Black Sabbath) - have announced the following new dates for 2024:
January
26 - Las Vegas, NV - Golden Nugget
27 - Anaheim, CA - The Grand Theater
February
22-26 - Miami, FL - Rock Legends Cruise
March
9 - Port Charlotte, FL - The Twisted Fork
10 - Clearwater, FL - OCC Road House
22 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note
23 - Portage, IN - On The Ron
April
4 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
May
4 - Columbia, MD - M3 Rock Festival
Last In Line's new album Jericho is out now via earMUSIC. Jericho features 12 new tracks that are sure to please all fans of the genre. Order here.
"Bastard Son" video:
"House Party At The End Of The World":
"Do The Work" video:
"Ghost Town" video:
Album preview: