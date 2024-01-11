DEF LEPPARD / LAST IN LINE Guitarist VIVIAN CAMPBELL On His Time With THIN LIZZY - "I Spent More Money On Equipment For That Tour Than They Paid Me"; Video

Hailing from Lisburn in Northern Ireland, guitar hero Vivian Campbell rose to prominence after joining Dio at just 20 years old, debuting his distinctive chops on the band’s 1983 full-length album, Holy Diver, including the now-iconic solo of the album’s titular track. After a late 1980s stint with Whitesnake, Campbell would cement his legacy by joining Def Leppard in 1982.

Sweetwater’s Nick Bowcott caught up with Campbell to chat about his amazing “side project,” Last In Line, as well as his early influences, playing with physical intensity, his soloing approach, the importance of Thin Lizzy, and much, much more. Check it out below:

Last In Line - also featuring frontman Andrew Freeman, bassist Phil Soussan (ex-Ozzy Osbourne), and drummer Vinny Appice (ex-Black Sabbath) - have announced the following new dates for 2024:

January

26 - Las Vegas, NV - Golden Nugget

27 - Anaheim, CA - The Grand Theater

February

22-26 - Miami, FL - Rock Legends Cruise

March

9 - Port Charlotte, FL - The Twisted Fork

10 - Clearwater, FL - OCC Road House

22 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note

23 - Portage, IN - On The Ron

April

4 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

May

4 - Columbia, MD - M3 Rock Festival

Last In Line's new album Jericho is out now via earMUSIC. Jericho features 12 new tracks that are sure to please all fans of the genre. Order here.

"Bastard Son" video:

"House Party At The End Of The World":

"Do The Work" video:

"Ghost Town" video:

Album preview: