DEF LEPPARD Offer Chance To Win VIVIAN CAMPBELL’s Signed Gibson Guitar Played On The Stadium Tour; Video

This summer, Def Leppard are co-headlining the massive 36-city The Stadium Tour with Mötley Crüe, joined by special guests Poison and Joan Jett. The band are offering fans a chance to win Vivian Campbell's signed Gibson guitar, played on the tour.

A message states: "When you donate to Little Kids Rock, not only are you helping support music education - but you’re also entering for a chance to win Viv’s signed Stadium Tour Gibson guitar - UNA 🎸 Head here to donate & enter today! Proceeds from this event will be donated to support Little Kids Rock programs. Little Kids Rock is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that transforms lives by restoring, expanding, and innovating music education in our schools."

Produced by Live Nation, The Stadium Tour is set to steamroll through North America for the remainder of the summer. Remaining dates are listed below.

August

16 - Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

19 - Minute Made Park - Houston, TX

21 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX

22 - Globe Life Park in Arlington - Arlington, TX

25 - State Farm Stadium - Phoenix, AZ

27 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

28 - Petco Park - San Diego, CA

31 - T-Mobile Park - Seattle, WA

September

2 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC

4 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

7 - Oracle Park - San Francisco, CA

9 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV

Def Leppard recently released a lyric video for "This Guitar" (feat. Alison Krauss), off their new album, Diamond Star Halos. Watch the new clip below, and order the album here.