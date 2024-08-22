DEF LEPPARD - One Night Only Live At The Leadmill Available On Multiple Formats In October; "Excitable" Video Posted

Following a hugely successful Record Store Day release in April 2024, Def Leppard - One Night Only Live At The Leadmill Sheffield May 19, 2023 will be available on October 11 on CD, DVD+CD, Blu-ray+CD, Limited Edition 2LP pressed on orange vinyl, Digital Audio and Digital Video.

The Def Leppard store is offering copies of the CD with a signed card (limited to 100 copies), and a Live At The Leadmill shirt.

This unique set was from one of the most intimate shows the band has played in the UK or Europe in over 35 years, giving their fans the chance to hear and see the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inducted band up close performing an extraordinary stadium style set in a club setting.

Watch "Excitable" from the upcoming release below.

Tracklisting:

"Action"

"Fire It Up"

"Let It Go"

"Too Late For Love"

"Excitable"

"Mirror, Mirror (Look Into My Eyes)"

"Slang"

"Kick"

"Bringin’ On The Heartbreak"

"Switch 625"

"Hysteria"

"Pour Some Sugar On Me"

"Wasted"

"Excitable" video: