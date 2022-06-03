DEF LEPPARD's JOE ELLIOTT On Diamond Star Halos - "I Really Believe It's Our Defining Album"

Def Leppard recently released their twelfth full-length album, Diamond Star Halos, and singer Joe Elliott tells Daily Express, that he believes this is the band's defining album.

Says Joe: "The omens are looking good. It's the best reaction to our music we've had for decades. The first single 'Kick' was instantly A-Listed by Radio Two - that's never happened before - and we are getting a huge number of plays on rock stations.

"It's doing really well in America too, we've been number one in the rock charts amidst huge competition over there which is just phenomenal. The whole album is a '70s sort of vibe, it could definitely have been in the charts in 1973. Glam is what introduced us to music so it's gonna leak into our DNA at some stage but we hope it's got lots of modern appeal too.

"I really believe it's our defining album."

The artwork for Diamond Star Halos is art in itself. The design follows pedigree with their instantly recognizable album covers from their celebrated past. With images by world renowned photographer and director Anton Corbijn, styling concepts by Maryam Malakpour and graphics by the UK based Munden Brothers, the design truly follows the band’s influence through their eyes today.

Written by the band over the past two years it features 15 tracks including the anthemic, stadium-ready singles “Kick” and “Fire It Up”, with guest vocals from Alison Krauss on “This Guitar” and “Lifeless”. The album title references T. Rex’s “Bang A Gong (Get It On)” with nods to T.Rex, David Bowie and Mott The Hoople across the album, which mixes the sound of their classic spirit with modern fire.

Diamond Star Halos can be ordered in multiple configurations, including a Deluxe Edition, 2LP Vinyl, Digital formats and more. Exclusive bundles including newly designed album merch have also launched. Order at the band’s official store, here.

Tracklisting:

"Take What You Want"

"Kick"

"Fire It Up"

"This Guitar" (featuring Alison Krauss)

"SOS Emergency"

"Liquid Dust"

"U Rok Mi"

"Goodbye For Good This Time"

"All We Need"

"Open Your Eyes"

"Gimme A Kiss"

"Angels (Can't Help You Now)"

"Lifeless" (featuring Alison Krauss)

"Unbreakable"

"From Here To Eternity"

(Band photo - Anton Corbijn)