DEF LEPPARD's JOE ELLIOTT - "The Longer We Go On Doing This, The More Cool It Feels To Be The Same People"; Video

On July 18, 1978, Def Leppard made their live debut in England. In the video below from AXS TV, Joe Elliott talks to Sammy Hagar about how the band's friendship and passion for music have kept them going.

Def Leppard and Journey's co-headlining North American tour continues Thursday, July 18 at Comerica Park in Detroit, MI.

Tickets for all remaining dates on The Summer Stadium Tour 2024 are on sale here. Dates are listed below.

July

18 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park *

20 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium *

23 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park *

25 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium *

27 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park *

30 - Cleveland, OH - Progressive Field ^

August

2 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre ^

5 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park *

7 - Flushing, NY - Citi Field *

12 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field *

14 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park *

16 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome *

19 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field *

23 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field *

25 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium *

28 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park *

30 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park *

September

4 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park ^

8 - Denver, CO - Coors Field ^

* with Steve Miller Band

^ with Cheap Trick

(Photo - Ross Halfin)