DEF LEPPARD's PHIL COLLEN Performs "Pour Some Sugar On Me" For Jackson Guitars' Behind The Riff; Video

Phil Collen takes you through the story of the iconic riff from Def Leppard's "Pour Some Sugar On Me" in the new episode of Jackson Guitars' Behind The Riff. Watch below:

Def Leppard continue to co-headline the massive 36-city The Stadium Tour with Mötley Crüe, joined by special guests Poison and Joan Jett. Produced by Live Nation, The Stadium Tour is set to steamroll through North America for the remainder of the summer. Remaining dates are listed below.

September

2 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC

4 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

7 - Oracle Park - San Francisco, CA

9 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV