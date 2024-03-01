DEF LEPPARD Streaming Rough Mix Version Of "Photograph" From Upcoming Pyromania 40th Anniversary Release; Audio

40th anniversary editions of Def Leppard’s iconic album, Pyromania, will be released on April 26, along with a new official merchandise line to celebrate its place in rock and roll history.

Listen to the unreleased, alternate version of "Photograph", featuring an early vocal take from Joe Elliott, here and below:

Featuring global hits such as "Photograph", "Rock Of Ages" and "Foolin'", Def Leppard’s diamond certified 1983 album is being released as a series of new expanded and limited-edition formats, produced by Joe Elliott and Ronan McHugh with mastering by Andy Pearce. Featuring unheard demos and live material.

Available on black 2LP, coloured 2LP, half-speed Mastered 1LP, 2CD, and a deluxe 4CD package featuring Blu-Ray Atmos Mix of the album and a book of rare photos by Ross Halfin with new quotes from the band. Also available for streaming and download.

Pre-order here, and pre-save here.

Super Deluxe 4CD/Blu-Ray tracklisting:

Disc One: Album Re-Mastered

"Rock Rock (Til You Drop)"

"Photograph"

"Stagefright"

"Too Late for Love"

"Die Hard the Hunter"

"Foolin'"

"Rock Of Ages"

"Comin' Under Fire"

"Action! Not Words"

"Billy's Got a Gun"

Disc Two: Rarities

"No You Can't Do That" - Out-Take

"Untitled 1" - Demo

"Untitled 2" - Demo

"Untitled 3" - Demo

"Untitled 4" - Demo

"Untitled 5" - Demo

"Untitled 6" - Demo

"Rock Rock Till You Drop - Demo

"Too Late for Love" - Demo

"Comin' Under Fire" - Demo

"Billy's Got a Gun" - Demo

"No You Can't Do That" - Demo

"Rock Rock (Til You Drop)" - Rough Mix Version

"Photograph" - Rough Mix Version (Unfinished Vocal)

"Stagefright" - Rough Mix Version

"Too Late for Love" - Rough Mix Version

"Die Hard the Hunter" - Rough Mix Version

"Foolin'" - Rough Mix Version

"Rock Of Ages" - Rough Mix Version

"Comin' Under Fire" - Rough Mix Version

"Action! Not Words" - Rough Mix Version (Chorus Only)

"Billy's Got a Gun" - Rough Mix Version

Disc Three: Live Westfalen Halle, Dortmund, Germany

"Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)"

"Billy's Got a Gun"

"Foolin'"

"Rock of Ages"

"Let It Go"

"Wasted"

Disc Four: Live at the LA Forum

"Rock! Rock!! (Til You Drop)"

"Rock Brigade"

"High And Dry (Saturday Night)"

"Another Hit and Run"

"Billy's Got a Gun"

"Mirror Mirror (Look into My Eyes)"

"Foolin'"

"Photograph"

"Rock Of Ages"

"Bringing Back the Heartache"

"Switch 625"

"Let It Go"

"Wasted"

"Stage Fright"

"Travellin' Band"

Blu Ray: Atmos / 5.1 / New

"Pyromania" - Atmos Mix

"Rock Rock (Til You Drop)"

"Photograph"

"Stagefright"

"Too Late for Love"

"Die Hard the Hunter"

"Foolin'"

"Rock Of Ages"

"Comin' Under Fire"

"Action! Not Words"

"Billy's Got a Gun"

Pyromania - 5.1 Mix

"Rock Rock (Til You Drop)"

"Photograph"

"Stagefright"

"Too Late for Love"

"Die Hard the Hunter"

"Foolin'"

"Rock Of Ages"

"Comin' Under Fire"

"Action! Not Words"

"Billy's Got a Gun"

Pyromania - New Stereo Mix

"Rock Rock (Til You Drop)"

"Photograph"

"Stagefright"

"Too Late for Love"

"Die Hard the Hunter"

"Foolin'"

"Rock Of Ages"

"Comin' Under Fire"

"Action! Not Words"

"Billy's Got a Gun"

Pyromania - Instrumental

"Rock Rock (Til You Drop)"

"Photograph"

"Stagefright"

"Too Late for Love"

"Die Hard the Hunter"

"Foolin'"

"Rock Of Ages"

"Comin' Under Fire"

"Action! Not Words"

"Billy's Got a Gun"

Videos

"Photograph" - Official Video

"Rock Of Ages" - Official Video

"Foolin'" - Official Video

"Too Late for Love" - Official Video / Supersonic (Historia)

"Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)" - Official Video / Japanese Show (Historia)

