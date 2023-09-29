DEF LEPPARD - This Guitar: Gear Breakdown With PHIL COLLEN; Video

In the new video below from Def Leppard, Phil Collen takes you behind the guitars rocking The World Tour.

In the recently released video below, shot by Ryan Sebastyan, guitarist Vivian Campbell takes you inside his vault case on The World Tour.

Def Leppard recently shared an official live video for "Take What You Want", shot during The World Tour 2023.

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe continue The World Tour on November 3 at K-Arena Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan. Find the tour itinerary here.