DEF LEPPARD Vocalist JOE ELLIOTT Answers His Toughest Question - Which Is Better, Pyromania Or Hysteria?

Prior to taking the stage at Target Field in Minneapolis, MN on August 19th, Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott was interviewed by Mikael Wood of The Los Angeles Times. An excerpt from their chat, which appeared online today, August 22nd, is available below.

Who made records in the ’80s that sounded better than yours?

"Nobody. I don’t mean that in a disrespectful way — I just don’t think anybody made records that sounded as good as ours. Bands made records that sounded different to ours. And they would argue now that their record sounded better because it sounded more organic. But what we were trying to do was use machinery and technology to push the envelope — to take a Queen-type thing and literally bring in the technology of a Joy Division or a Kraftwerk or a Human League. Why can’t a band that plays rock ’n’ roll utilize these drum sounds and these sequencing effects to enhance what hasn’t really progressed too much? When we were making Pyromania, we were listening to stuff that was on the charts in ’82, and it didn’t sound any different to anything that came out in ’75."

Which is better, Pyromania or Hysteria?

"Jesus, man, come on. Obviously, the breakthrough was Pyromania — the memories from that tour of being this band that got out of a bus and walked into a hotel to being this band that got off the bus and we couldn’t even get into the hotel because there were too many kids blocking the way. But by 1987, when it’s the second time, it’s the second time, you know what I mean? So what you had was the first and then the bigger. Which of them is better? I just blend them together and go, The ’80s were great."

Def Leppard's remaining tour dates in 2024 are as listed:

August

23 - Chase Field - Phoenix, AZ

25 - SoFi Stadium - Los Angeles, CA

28 - Oracle Park - San Francisco, CA

30 - Petco Park - San Diego, CA

September

2 - Moda Center - Portland, OR

4 - T-Mobile Park - Seattle, WA

6 - Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA

8 - Coors Field - Denver, CO

10 - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre - West Valley City, UT

Following a hugely successful Record Store Day release in April 2024, Def Leppard - One Night Only Live At The Leadmill Sheffield May 19, 2023 will be available on October 11, 2024 on CD, DVD+CD, Blu-ray+CD, Limited Edition 2LP pressed on orange vinyl, Digital Audio and Digital Video.

The Def Leppard store is offering copies of the CD with a signed card (limited to 100 copies), and a Live At The Leadmill shirt.

This unique set was from one of the most intimate shows the band has played in the UK or Europe in over 35 years, giving their fans the chance to hear and see the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inducted band up close performing an extraordinary stadium style set in a club setting.

Watch "Excitable" from the upcoming release below.

Tracklisting:

"Action"

"Fire It Up"

"Let It Go"

"Too Late For Love"

"Excitable"

"Mirror, Mirror (Look Into My Eyes)"

"Slang"

"Kick"

"Bringin’ On The Heartbreak"

"Switch 625"

"Hysteria"

"Pour Some Sugar On Me"

"Wasted"

"Excitable" video:

(Photo - Ross Halfin)