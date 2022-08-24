DEF LEPPARD - "We’re Just So Grateful We’re Able To Do This!"; Behind The Stadium Tour, Episode 10 Streaming (Video)

This summer, Def Leppard are co-headlining the massive 36-city The Stadium Tour with Mötley Crüe, joined by special guests Poison and Joan Jett.

Def Leppard have released the video below, Behind The Stadium Tour, Episode 10, stating: "Join Def Leppard on the 10th episode of "Behind The Stadium Tour" for an inside look to shows at Buffalo, NY, Pittsburgh, PA, and Minneapolis, MN! This vlog features Joe's unplugged microphone, Rick cam, Pittsburgh memories, Joe breaking a secret, and more!"

Joe Elliott adds: "It’s all about the crowds, these songs, the legacy, the fact that we’re in a great headspace…We’re just so grateful we’re able to do this!”

Produced by Live Nation, The Stadium Tour is set to steamroll through North America for the remainder of the summer. Remaining dates are listed below.

August

25 - State Farm Stadium - Phoenix, AZ

27 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

28 - Petco Park - San Diego, CA

31 - T-Mobile Park - Seattle, WA

September

2 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC

4 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

7 - Oracle Park - San Francisco, CA

9 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV

Def Leppard recently released a lyric video for "This Guitar" (feat. Alison Krauss), off their new album, Diamond Star Halos. Watch the new clip below, and order the album here.