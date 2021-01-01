DEF LEPPARD Will Unlock Their Vault Later This Month; Video Preview

The countdown begins! Sign up now at LeppardVault.com to unlock the Def Leppard Vault on January 13. Check out the following preview:

The Def Leppard Vault is the first ever collection of the band's artifacts and related stories, curated from and told by Joe, Sav, Rick, Phil and Viv. The Def Leppard Vault will serve as a constantly curated museum, including special installations where fans can gather to see the band’s history from 1977 to now.

Below is the initial trailer for The Def Leppard Vault: