DEFACING GOD Sign Worldwide Contract With Napalm Records & Napalm Events; Debut Album Due In 2022

Napalm Records and in-house booking agency Napalm Events have announced the signing of melodic death metal five-piece, Defacing God. Inspired by rich and dark Scandinavian metal traditions, their sound balances massive melodies with a twist of classical music and ballistic “in-your-face” death metal with deep inspirations from witchcraft, occultism and the obscure. The quintet is now ready to conquer the scene.

Formed by vocalist Sandie ‘The Lilith’ Gjørtz and co-founder Michael Olsson (drums) in 2015, Defacing God merged a perfect constellation of members in 2017, completing their mutual vision for the project. Defacing God’s concept is based on the resurrection of Lilith: Through their storytelling, music and the group’s aesthetic, they pull their listeners into a dark universe, a time travel through occult myths, folklore and ancient stories. Their debut album, entitled The Resurrection Of Lilith, is currently recorded in collaboration with Jacob Hansen, who is known for working with bands like Volbeat and Destruction, and will be released via Napalm Records in 2022.

Defacing God on the signing: “Today we are very proud to announce that we have signed a worldwide record deal with Napalm Records! After the release of the music video for our track 'Succumb The Euphoria' in 2020 we got in contact with Napalm Records and the deal was sealed. Since then we've just waited for this pandemic to pass so we could share the news!



"We are truly grateful for this collaboration, this new chapter in our journey, and we can’t wait to get back on the road! Currently we are getting ready to hit the studio for the recording of our long-awaited debut album The Resurrection Of Lilith. We would also like to give a special thanks to Jacob Hansen, the master of massive sound production and our beloved sound engineer for being the greatest work-partner we could ask for during all this! With this great support behind our back we can’t wait to spread our music across the world!”

Preview Defacing God and check out the music video for “Succumb The Euphoria” below:

Lineup:

Sandie The Lilith - vocals, visuals & lyrics

Signar Petersen - lead guitar

Christian Nielsen - rhythm guitar

Michael Olsson - drums

Rasmus “Kalke” Nielsen - bass

(Photo - Andreas Nørgaard)