DEFORMATORY – “Impaled Upon The Carrionsphere” Single Streaming Feat. Former CRYPTOPSY Guitarist JON LEVASSEUR

Rising from the depths of the capital of Canada, Ottawa’s Deformatory has played countless shows across Ontario and Quebec as a headlining act to be reckoned with. Known for being tight and brutal, Deformatory now exists as a duo and they are releasing a new album this year, Inversion Of The Unseen Horizon.

With this album, and the previous (Malediction), Deformatory has been exploring an inter-dimensional civilization that has a unilateral mission to consume all light throughout the cosmos. Their latest single “Impaled Upon The Carrionspire” features Jon Levasseur (ex-Cryptopsy) and details the frenzy and mayhem as these cosmic devourers descend upon a life-star, as the band shares:

“The horde is unleashed, devouring all forms of life. The display is macabre, and the Cenaxors feed off the fear and energy of a slow, painful death. This describes the scene through the eyes of one who is hiding in the rubble, hoping not to be found…”

Deformatory explains further: “Initially, there were so many different ideas and flavours trying to get crammed into Deformatory that it never felt locked in. It’s safe to say that the new songs, especially for this album, are the closest Deformatory have ever been to truly sounding like itself.”

When asked what fans can expect from Deformatory, they reply: “No frills. No bullshit. Just straight-up death metal. The goal is to leave people wondering what the hell just happened. A maniacal frenzy.”

The lyrics for this album are partly inspired by The Scarlet Gospels by Clive Barker’s and guitarist and vocalist Charlie Leduc’s own interpretation and expansion of the Hellraiser mythos. This is the foundation block that helped to propel the entire concept, which was uniquely crafted and independently developed. The single and final track on the record, “Beyond The Abhorrence” starts to draw a conclusion to the predicament of an evil race of inter-dimensional light devourers find themselves in.

A sonically relentless death metal experience, Deformatory is recommended for fans of Morbid Angel, Origin, and Hate Eternal.

Inversion Of The Unseen Horizon will be released on September 3. Pre-order on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

Chapter I – Inception: The Cyru’xilean Nexus

“Within The Astral Abscess”

“Behold, The Apex Of Decay”

“Engineering The Wvrmhorde”

Chapter II – Incursion: The Prototypal Eschaton

“Summoning The Cosmic Devourer”

“Masticated By An Infinite Shadow”

“In The Embervoid Where Dead Stars Reign”

Chapter III – Inversion: The Horizontal Reflection

“Deciphering The Archetype”

“Impaled Upon The Carrionspire”

“Beyond The Abhorrence”

"Impaled Upon The Carrionsphere" video:

“In The Embervoid Where Dead Stars Reign”: