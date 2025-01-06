DEGREED Release New Single "Good Enough"; Official Visualizer Video Streaming

Swedish rockers, Degreed, are pleased to share their new single and accompanying visualizer video, “Good Enough”, out now via Frontiers Music Srl. Stream/download the single here, and watch the clip below.

Vocalist Robin Eriksson comments on the new single: “'Good Enough' is one heavy and fast track with a sing along chorus. You won’t be disappointed.”

Degreed have been releasing critically acclaimed music since the start of their career with their first album Life, Love, Loss in 2010. Over the course of their career, the band has gone from strength to strength with every release, touring and gaining fans all over the world. Their sound mixes classic melodic and hard rock sounds with more contemporary influences, offering the fans a very personal, fresh and exciting mix of great rock music.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the band wasn’t able to tour on the heels of the release of the album Lost Generation in 2019. The band released the song “The World We Knew”, their musical summation of the year 2020 and then in 2021, Degreed began working on what would ultimately become Are You Ready, released in 2022.

The latest Degreed album, Public Address” was released on July 7, 2023, and it sees the band delivering on all of the promise of earlier efforts and reaching an absolute premiere moment in their musical creativity.

Lineup:

Robin Eriksson - Bass/Vocals

Mats Eriksson - Drums

Mikael Blanc - Keyboards

Daniel Johansson – Guitars

(Photo - Gustaf Blixt)