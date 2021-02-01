DEGREED Sign With Frontiers Music Srl; New Album Due This Year

Frontiers Music Srl announces the signing of Degreed to the label. The four-piece rock band from Sweden have been releasing critically acclaimed music since the start of their career with their first album Life, Love, Loss in 2010.

Over the course of their next four studio albums, the band has gone from strength to strength with every release, touring and gaining fans all over the world and they have no plans on stopping now. Degreed's sound mixes the classic melodic and hard rock sounds with more contemporary influences offering the fans a very personal, fresh and exciting mix of great rock music.

The band is currently working on material for the upcoming album which will be released towards the end of 2021.

Singer/bassist Robin Ericsson says, ”I can’t believe we’re about to release our sixth studio album. I am so proud of this band and I am very humbled that we are still around. And what could fit more perfect than to release this album with Frontiers? The leading company when it comes to melodic rock and hard rock! Our upcoming album will be just that... a more straightforward hard rock album with great melodies. Our ”old” fans will not be disappointed, and I’m sure that we will gain a lot of new ones as well with this one.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the band wasn’t able to tour on the heels of the release of their latest album, Lost Generation, but once the situation allows, the band will be back out on the road bringing their music to the people. In the meantime, the band released the song “The World We Knew", summing up the year 2020.

Degreed and Frontiers are ready to make some rock history together. Get ready!