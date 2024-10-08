DEICIDE Cancel Remaining US Tour Dates

Death metal titans, Deicide, have canceled the remaining dates on their Banished By Sin North American tour: October 8 in Houston, TX, October 9 in New Orleans, LA, and October 11 in Tampa, FL.

The band shared the following message via social media last night (Monday, October 7):

"Due to the pending landfall of hurricane Milton on central Florida and the gulf coast, we will be leaving the tour after the performance today in Corpus Christi Texas and heading back to the state of Florida to protect our families and properties, we are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, and appreciate your understanding, Houston, New Orleans and Pensacola will be canceled to allow us time to return to our families and homes. We will be playing early tonight 8 to 9 so hurry out tonight!"

Deicide's 13th album, Banished By Sin, was released back in April. Banished By Sin represents Deicide ascending to new heights, with 12 tracks that delve into themes of darkness, sin, and corruption. The album promises to be a significant addition to the band's storied discography, offering both new and long-time fans a profound listening experience.

Originating from the depths of Tampa, Florida in 1989, Deicide were conjured by Steve Asheim and Glen Benton. Rising to infamy with their second album, Legion, they have since become a monolithic figure in the death metal universe. Their catalog of destruction includes twelve studio albums, a live album, two compilations, and two live DVD's. Notably, their first two albums, Deicide and Legion, stand as monumental achievements in death metal sales. Deicide, notorious for their relentless assault on the senses and unapologetic brutality, are on the verge of unleashing their thirteenth album - a testament to their undying legacy in crafting the most punishing soundscapes in death metal.