DEICIDE - "The New Album Is Finished; Now We All Wait..."

On May 6th, Deicide revealed via social media that their new as-yet-untitled album is finished, along with the following message:

"The recording is done, it's going to test mixing, then mastering. The artwork is amazing and is in its finishing stages, everything is ready to go and is in the record company's hands now. Now we all wait…"

Recordings for the new album began in November 2022. The band shared the social media posts below:

Guitarist Taylor Nordberg (The Absence, Inhuman Condition) joined Deicide in early 2022, following the departure of guitarist Chris Cannella.

Frontman, Glen Benton, stated: "We are pleased to announce and welcome Taylor Nordberg to the Deicide family! An amazing and accomplished guitarist who takes our sound to the next level and brings a profound level of professionalism that completes and compliments the Deicide machine!"

Stay tuned for updates from the band.