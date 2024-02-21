DEICIDE To Headline Philadelphia's Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest

Legendary Florida death metal band, Deicide, will release their 13th album, Banished By Sin, on April 26. As well as being featured as the cover story in Decibel Magazine, Deicide will be headlining night two of the 2024 Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest: Philly.

Decibel writes, "Prepare for a high-gravity dose of bourbon barrel discipline on April 12-13, 2024, when Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest: Philly—the world’s loudest, heaviest, two-day craft beer event—returns to the Fillmore Philly to deliver more lunatics of quad’s libation for its seventh year! Florida death metal forebears Deicide will close out the second evening via a special set comprised exclusively of early ’90s crushers from their landmark Deicide, Legion and Once Upon the Cross records."

More info here; tickets here.

Banished By Sin looms on the horizon, ready to cement Deicide's legacy and influence in the death metal scene. The album is a testament to the band's unwavering commitment to their craft, promising a collection of tracks that are both ferocious and unapologetically blasphemous.

"I've been sitting in a dark corner for several years now," states Glen Benton. "A few things have come into my life that have shaken and changed me. I got inspired writing this new record—it was like flipping a switch. I no longer have the aggravation of other peoples' hangups interfering with what I have and want to do. I stopped chasing everybody else's happiness a long time ago. The guy who started this shit is back! And it's good to be back!"

"Musically, we're back to the 1990s style," Benton says. "There's modern stuff in there, too. It's Deicide the way it was meant to be. My hooky songs are there, Steve's prog-styled songs are there, and we got Kevin's theme-styled songs. Having Taylor in the band has impacted Deicide greatly. He's a fantastic songwriter and player. He can do anything. The four of us contributed three songs each. I'm back with the high screaming and layering. I'm just absolutely going off on this one. I've been told it's one of my best vocal performances. I'm like Rumpelstiltskin—here to spin your hay into gold. Everybody's going to be pleasantly surprised."

Deicide stands ready to challenge the faithful and reward the wicked. Join them in their blasphemous crusade and prepare to be Banished By Sin.

Banished By Sin will be available on:

- Limited edition vinyl, variants include:

- Opaque Red

- Opaque Gold

- Silver

- White & Black Marble

- Limited Edition Cassette

- Jewelcase CD

- Digital

Banished By Sin tracklisting:

"From Unknown Heights You Shall Fall"

"Doomed To Die"

"Sever The Tongue"

"Faithless"

"Bury The Cross…With Your Christ"

"Woke From God"

"Ritual Defied"

"Failures Of Your Dying Lord"

"Banished By Sin"

"Trinity Of None"

"I Am I…A Curse Of Death"

"The Light Defeated"

"Sever The Tongue" video:

"Bury The Cross…With Your Christ" video:

Originating from the depths of Tampa, Florida in 1989, Deicide were conjured by Steve Asheim and Glen Benton. Rising to infamy with their second album, Legion, they have since become a monolithic figure in the death metal universe. Their catalog of destruction includes twelve studio albums, a live album, two compilations, and two live DVD's. Notably, their first two albums, Deicide and Legion, stand as monumental achievements in death metal sales. Deicide, notorious for their relentless assault on the senses and unapologetic brutality, are on the verge of unleashing their thirteenth album - a testament to their undying legacy in crafting the most punishing soundscapes in death metal.

(Photo - Deidra King)