DEIVOS Streaming New Single “My Sacrifice”

“My Sacrifice” is the newest single from Poland’s long-running death metal technicians Deivos. The song precedes the band’s devastating seventh studio full-length, Apophenia, nearing October release on Selfmadegod Records.

A hypnotically demolishing listening experience, Deivos’ Apophenia ruptures forth with nine new tracks. The album is void of filler, stacked end-to-end with breakneck transitions and bulldozing passages of technical but not overthought death metal that dismantles everything in its path.

Apophenia was captured across Poland throughout 2023, the drums engineered/recorded by Krzysztof Godycki at Roslyn Studio, the bass recorded at Kamil Home Studio, and the guitars and vocals recorded at Zed Studio where the album was mixed and mastered by Tomek Zalewski at Zed Studio in early 2024. The album’s intros and outros were created by Mścisław except the "Feretory" outro by Head.One.Beatz. The record features cover art by the late Mariusz Lewandowski (Mizmor, Bell Witch, Fuming Mouth), design and layout by Michał Kaczkowski, and photography by Marcin Studziński.

With the new song, Deivos vocalist Hubert Banach states, “‘My Sacrifice’ is about the things that are sacrificed for a false promise of a better life after death.”

Apophenia will be released on CD and digital platforms October 18. Preorder on Bandcamp.

Apophenia tracklisting:

"Feretory"

"My Sacrifice"

"Sermon Of Hypocrisy"

"De Materia Turpi"

"Revelations"

"The Great Day Of His Wrath"

"Apophenia"

"Maelstrom Of Decay"

"Persecutor"

"My Sacrifice":

"Sermon Of Hypocrisy":

Deivos lineup:

Hubert Banach - vocals

Tomasz Kołcon - guitars

Piotr Bajus - guitars, backing vocals

Krzysztof Saran - drums

Kamil Stadnicki - bass

(Photo - Marcin Studzinski)