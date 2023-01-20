DELAIN Share Audio Preview Of Forthcoming Dark Waters Album

In 2022, Delain strode boldly forwards, announcing a revitalized lineup and plans for a new studio album, entitled Dark Waters, to be released February 10 via Napalm Records. The album is a sonic rollercoaster ride of catchy tunes with explosive elements, ranging from pop to film score-inspired to blistering, room-shakin' metal, and even includes a special guest or two.

The band has shared a preview clip of the entire Dark Waters album. Check it out below.

Delain are well known the world over for their unique sound - catchy, bombastic tunes full of contrasts and the highest standard of orchestral arrangements. Unveiled today, the new, emotionally-driven single “Moth To A Flame” also showcases Delain’s versatility, offering up a pop-induced hymn, and proving that the globally respected band are at the top of their game.

Fuelled by massive support and enthusiasm from both critics and fans alike for their standalone single “The Quest And The Curse”, and the more recently released single “Beneath” (which has clocked up over 1M video views so far), the official video for “Moth To A Flame” draws listeners even deeper into the Delain universe.

Keyboardist, founder, and main songwriter Martijn Westerholt comments, "I'm extremely proud of this song. It's one of the most upbeat songs on the album while also having the heaviest guitar riff, and Diana's vocals are outstanding! It's a killer combination that I think fans will love."

Joining Martijn Westerholt, original guitarist Ronald Landa and original drummer Sander Zoer have returned to the fold bolstering Delain's continuity, while new members - Diana Leah and bassist Ludovico Cioffi - continue to evolve their sound.

Songs like “The Quest and The Curse” as well as “The Cold” (the latter featuring an epic choir), lure with a bombastic sound that skilfully combines orchestral melodies, crushingly heavy riffs, and soaring vocal performances. Delain never loses touch with their characteristic sound, celebrating consistency without stagnation. “Beneath” perfectly showcases the talent and musical sophistication of new vocalist Diana Leah, utilising modern, synth melodies mixed with hook-filled classical passages and ominous riffs, and the welcome inclusion of guest singer Paolo Ribaldini. Pop-infused opening track “Hideaway Paradise” induces a dream-like feeling that flirts with melodic metal guitars, while the ballad-like dark earworm “Mirror Of Night”, guest features none other than Within Temptation guitarist Ruud Jolie. “Queen of Shadow” blends the orchestral and synth-focused soundscapes Delain is known for. “Tainted Hearts” is centred around Westerholt's keyboard arrangements, skilfully displaying the creative roots of the group's mastermind. “Invictus” is nothing less than the Magnum Opus of the album - a rock opera in its own right with heavy riffs, choirs, and vocal parts performed by Diana Leah, Paolo Ribaldini, and Marko Hietala (ex-Nightwish), closing with a unified, jaw-dropping climax.

Westerholt adds: “This album captures all elements Delain is known for – our distinctive heavy guitar riffs, massive orchestral parts, both heavy metal and pop vocals, rock opera vibes along with 80s synth sounds. In short, this is definitely a recognizable DELAIN album that contains classic ‘Delain elements’ while also moving forward with fresh influences.”

Delain have been sharing their signature catchy melodic sound worldwide for over two decades now! Enchanting fans with their most famous hits like “We Are the Others” or “April Rain”, the rockers gained millions of Spotify streams and video views. With six albums already under their belt, Delain charted multiple times with well-known records like Apocalypse & Chill and Hunter’s Moon. The band travelled around the globe with acts like Sabaton, Nightwish and Within Temptation, topped by various shows at the biggest European festivals like Wacken, Graspop, Download and many more. Without any doubt, Delain have carved their name in the scene and are ready to start this exciting next voyage.

Dark Waters will be available in the following formats:

- 2LP Gatefold BLACK

- 2CD Digisleeve + Shirt Bundle (Napalm Shop only)

- 2LP Gatefold Marbled Blue/Black/White - limited to 300 copies worldwide (Napalm Shop only)

- Wooden Boxset incl. Digisleeve 2CDs (Regular Album + Instrumental Album), 1-CD Slipcase with Orchestral Album, Coasters (6pcs), Flag, Band - Picture Postcard - limited to 500 copies worldwide (Napalm Shop only)

- Digital Album

- Wooden Boxset (incl. Digisleeve 2CDs (Regular Album + Instrumental Album), 1-CD Slipcase with Orchestral Album, Coasters (6pcs), Flag, Band Picture Postcard)

Pre-order here

Dark Waters tracklisting:

"Hideaway Paradise"

"The Quest And The Curse"

"Beneath"

"Mirror Of Night"

"Tainted Hearts"

"The Cold"

"Moth To A Flame"

"Queen Of Shadow"

"Invictus"

"Underland"

"Beneath" video:

"The Quest And The Curse" video:

Lineup:

Martijn Westerholt - keyboards

Diana Leah - vocals

Ronald Landa - guitars and backing vocals

Ludovico Cioffi – bass and backing vocals

Sander Zoer - drums

(Photo - Andrea Falaschi)