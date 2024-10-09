DELAIN Share Live Version Of Fan Favourite Track "Moth To A Flame"; Audio

Symphonic metal storytellers, Delain, today share a brand new live version of evocative, fan-favourite song, "Moth To A Flame".

The live track is included on their upcoming EP, Dance With The Devil, due for release on November 8 via Napalm Records, and sure to excite fans further as they look forward to the group's headline tour coming up fast next month. The song’s original version was released on their latest full-length opus, Dark Waters (2023), which debuted at #9 on both the US Hard Music Albums chart and the Official German Album Charts, marking it the band’s most successful record to date.

Keyboardist, founder, and main songwriter Martijn Westerholt says, “’Moth To A Flame’ has been such a great surprise for us because the fans have responded to it with a ton of enthusiasm! It quickly became a fan favourite and always sparks an especially loud response from the crowd when we play it live. It even claimed a recurring place on national radio in Finland which is amazing. In short, after this successful festival season it definitely deserves a special spot in the Delain catalogue.”

Delain return to the UK and Ireland in November for seven headline dates. Joining them for all dates will be West Mids rock squad Stone Broken and progressive metal musician Damian Wilson. Dates and tickets here.

Listen to "Moth To A Flame" (Live)" below:

The new EP showcases the best of Delain’s discography while boldly striding into a promising future that explores more synth-driven soundscapes than ever before.

As their second release with a revitalized lineup, anchored by founding member and band mastermind Martijn Westerholt, Dance With The Devil features a thrilling collection of two brand new tracks, two newly-presented favourites, nine electrifying live performances, and two instrumental bonus tracks, displaying the best of their catchy, melodic signature sound with extensive, electronic synth elements and fresh, modern nuances.

The offering opens with two gripping new tracks, heartfelt anthem “Dance With The Devil” and emotional whirlwind “The Reaping,” which expresses disillusionment with society's current path towards inescapable consequences. The EP then presents a brand-new version of "Sleepwalkers Dream", revealing Diana Leah’s breath-taking full vocal glory. Dance With The Devil continues with nine live performances, featuring massively-streamed hits from the breadth of the band's acclaimed catalogue. These include "Burning Bridges", "The Quest And The Curse", "Moth To A Flame", and their enormo-hit "April Rain", which has been streamed over 10 million times, along with "Queen Of Shadow". In addition, the digipak edition features instrumental versions of “Dance With The Devil” and “The Reaping”, as well as an alternate ending version of “Underland”. Delain’s new EP impressively underlines the group's impeccably high-class standing in the scene and without a doubt, will make fans fall in love with them all over again.

Martijn Westerholt comments, “We’re really excited and eager to share this new Delain song with the world. It captures the recognisable and signature sound of Delain but with a fresh and modern touch.” He continues, “We're thrilled to have brand new material ready to be released! In addition to the new songs, it was fantastic to have captured some magical live moments of our European tour earlier this year as live tracks for the EP. We’re definitely very excited for this release and are really looking forward to bringing the new music to the stage!”

Dance With The Devil will be available in the following formats:

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl, Split Color Black and Red incl. 12'' Booklet 16p – limited to 100 copies worldwide (Napalm Mailorder only)

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl, Black

- Bundle Digipak + T-Shirt

- Digipak

- Digital Album

Additional formats available on the band’s store.

Pre-order here.

Dance With The Devil tracklisting:

"Dance With The Devil"

"The Reaping"

"Sleepwalkers Dream" (2024 Version)

"The Cold" (Live)

"Burning Bridges" (Live)

"The Quest And The Curse" (Live)

"April Rain" (Live)

"Invidia" (Live)

"Queen Of Shadow" (Live Featuring Paolo Ribaldini)

"Your Body Is A Battleground" (Live Featuring Paolo Ribaldini)

"Moth To A Flame" (Live)

"Control The Storm" (Live Featuring Paolo Ribaldini)

"Dance With The Devil" (Instrumental)

"The Reaping" (Instrumental)

"Underland" (Alternate ending version)

"Dance With The Devil" video:

Delain are:

Martijn Westerholt – keyboards

Diana Leah – vocals

Ronald Landa – guitars and backing vocals

Ludovico Cioffi – bass and backing vocals

Sander Zoer – drums

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)