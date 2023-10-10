DELIQUESCE Release "Sectarian Divide" Single Feat. PYREXIA's JIM BEACH; Cursed With Malevolence Album Due In November

Australian death metal band, Deliquesce, have announced Cursed With Malevolence set for release November 17th via DAZE. Across the seven tracks, the band’s brutal and frenetic sound is met with deep technical prowess.

Today, Deliquesce shares lead single, “Sectarian Divide”, featuring guest vocals from Jim Beach of Pyrexia. Growled vocals bounce off pummelling drums and odd time signatures making for an intense listen.

You can stream “Sectarian Divide” here and below. Album pre-orders will launch November 1.

Originally formed in 2019, Deliquesce made their debut in April 2020 with the EP, Engineered Frailty. Setting out to make death metal with hardcore roots, the band looked towards bands like Suffocation and Disgorge for inspiration. On Cursed With Malevolence, the songs are dense with head-banging melodies parted by electrifying guitars. The lyrical content on the record focuses on how humanity has led to the destruction of the world through tension and division. The album was self-produced and mixed by guitarist Adrian Cappelletti at his studio in Melbourne, Australia.

Cursed With Malevolence tracklisting:

"Voiceless Slaughter"

"Hostile Contagion" ft. Nathan Cooper

"Sectarian Divide" ft. Jim Beach of Pyrexia

"Invasive Biopsy"

"Atrocities Of Life"

"Vile Spectres"

"Time Decays" ft. Cecilia Keane of Algor Mortis

"Sectarian Divide":

Deliquesce is

Adrian Cappelletti - Guitars

Armando Wall - Bass

James Cooper - Vocals

Ricki Merewether - Drums

(Photo - Susan Evans)