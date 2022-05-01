DEMIRICOUS Stream New Single "Smoke Chaser"

Indiana death/thrash band Demiricous have unleashed "Smoke Chaser". The track is taken from their new album III: Chaotic Lethal, which is out on May 13th. The song is currently available on all streaming platforms.

The band comments: “From a writing standpoint, we took a bit of a different approach on this one. With the chorus, we wanted to open it up with a huge melodic riff, and a catchy, anthemic hook. And to counteract the catchiness of the chorus and melody, we wanted to cap it with one of the ugliest moments on the entire record. 'Smoke Chaser', lyrically is about how humanity has a false sense of relevance, as a result of technology. We are all addicted, and constantly chasing something we will never actually obtain.”

Rising from the depths of the abyss, Demiricous are preparing to unleash their most monstrous record yet III: Chaotic Lethal. The death/thrash quartet from Indianapolis, Indiana, initially formed in 2005 and released two successful full-lengths, gaining international regard. Following an extended hiatus, the outfit are making an impactful return.

“It’s been 15 years since we’ve released a record. We are so unbelievably proud of this one, and this is the Demiricous record we’ve always wanted to make. Prepare yourselves. It’s a fucking monster.”

III: Chaotic Lethal marks a monumental milestone. It is an epic collection of tracks exploring a dark narrative of the barbaric and grotesque. Demiricous’ sound is revived and restored, as the band have evolved into their next chapter.